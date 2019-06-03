× Man arrested after nearly 3,500 grams of cocaine found in mail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to have nearly 3,500 grams of cocaine mailed to a Grand Rapids home.

Cortney Spencer was arrested Thursday after investigators intercepted a suspicious package being sent from California to Grand Rapids. Authorities tested the package for narcotics and determined it contained cocaine.

At that point, investigators decided to do a controlled delivery and sent an agent dressed as a postal worker to the receiving address. The agent gave the package to a woman who said she lived at the address and watched her put it in her trunk and go inside.

Shortly after, authorities say Spencer pulled up to the home, grabbed the package and tried to leave, but was arrested.

Spencer was charged Friday with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and using a communications facility to facilitate the distribute cocaine.