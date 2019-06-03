Man arrested in only his underwear after Kalamazoo carjacking

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car early Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of W. Michigan Avenue and S. Church Street in Kalamazoo.

Police say the victim was approached by a man who assaulted the driver and got into his car and took off.

Multiple officers responded and found the car abandoned near the intersection of Michigan and Westnedge avenues. A short time later, multiple calls came in about a suspicious subject a couple blocks away at W. South Street and Westnedge Avenue.

Police found the 48-year-old Benton Harbor man in only his underwear after being hung up on a fence. He told police his clothing had been stolen from him.

No names have been released.