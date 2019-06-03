× Man dead, woman hospitalized after argument in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized Monday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Battle Creek.

Police were called around 6:33 a.m. to a home on Lathrop Avenue between Main and Douglas streets on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a car behind the home.

Police say the man and woman were married and had an argument, which led to him shooting his wife. When she ran into the house, he went to the car and took his own life, investigators said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.