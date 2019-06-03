Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Marcia Lutz surrenders to police custody

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman has surrendered to authorities to face charges in the death of her 74-year-old mother found buried outside their southwestern Michigan home.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports 46-year-old Marcia Lutz of Leroy Township reported to Calhoun County District Court to face a felony charge of concealing a death and a misdemeanor charge of failing to report a body. Court records show she posted $1,000 bond during her arraignment Monday

The body of Phyllis Lutz of Leroy Township was found in January wrapped in blankets in a 4- to 5-foot-deep hole in an area used as a burn pit. She had last been seen in September.

Leroy Township is about 110 miles west of Detroit.

