MedNow app allows patients to consult a doctor during summer travel

Posted 10:56 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, June 3, 2019

Headed up north for summer vacation? For those worried about injuries or illness happening during the summer fun, there's always a first aid kit. But what about contacting a health care provider when things get really bad?

Telemedicine can be a useful tool in the event of a minor injury or ailment. With Spectrum Health's MedNow app, patients can bring their doctor with them on vacation in case a situation goes south.

Physician Assistant Elizabeth Suing, the lead medical provider for Spectrum Health MedNow, explains how it works.

MedNow video visits allow patients to connect in real-time with a Spectrum Health Medical Group physician or advanced practice provider for non-life-threatening conditions using a smart device or computer with a webcam and internet connection.

The app also has the option of eVisit, an online questionnaire completed based on the symptoms patients are having. The physician or advanced practice provider will respond with a diagnosis and treatment plan within one business day through the secure message  exchange in their MyHealth account.

MedNow is used in all 83 Michigan Counties, with the number of daily visits growing by 60 percent during the 2019 Polar Vortex.

Visits for a low-acuity condition is $45 or less.

Download the MedNow app on Apple or Google Play. Make an appointment on the app, or call (844)-322-7374.

To learn more about the app, visit mednow.spectrumhealth.org.

