Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 3

1. The state is planning to expand a program, that notifies parents when their young drivers are pulled over.

The program first started in Livingston and Mason Counties for drivers 21 and under, and now it's expanding across the state.

Here's how it works: parents can register any vehicle driven by their child on the Michigan Sheriffs' Association website.

They'll then receive a sticker to place on the vehicle's back windshield that has an identification number, which deputies will input into an online system to notify parents in the event of a traffic stop.

2. Today marks the start of the summer reading program at the Kent District Library, an effort to keep kids actively learning while on summer break.

Over the next several weeks, you're encouraged to put down the technology and read a book. Prizes will be awarded based on how many you read.

Last year, 18,000 people took part in the program, which runs through August 10.

Research shows reading programs help kids maintain their academic skills, and perform better on standardized tests.

3. The 9th annual Milan's Miracle Fund Run Walk took place at Millennium Park over the weekend.

The event raised money and awareness for childhood cancer, and both kids and adults dressed up as princesses and superheroes to show support.

The money that was raised will support kids diagnosed with DIPG, a rare form of cancer.

People who are interested in learning more about Milan's Miracle Fund or donating to the cause can visit milansmiraclefund.org.

4. The search for the perfect wine to compliment your sandwich can come to an end. Jimmy John's is releasing a bottle of wine to go with your lunch combo.

The new Vin De Sandwich is a pinot noir made to taste best with the company's Frenchie sandwich. Both the wine and sandwich are inspired by French flavors and culture, creating the perfect combo for picnics on the beach.

Vin De Sandwich is said to cost just under $30, but can only be ordered from their website.

5. Oodles of zoodles! An Italian restaurant is now serving up pasta-less pasta.

Olive Garden is hoping to hop on the healthy bandwagon. The chain announcing the arrival of Zoodles: noodles made from Zucchini.

Restaurant officials hope the lower carb menu items will draw in customers who want lighter options. Adding their Zoodle Primavera doesn't lake the Italian flavor people crave.

The Veggie Noodles come with basil cream sauce and topped with loads of other vegetables.

All the garden goodness ranges around 600 calories.