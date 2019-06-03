× MSP investigating gun thefts in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a string of gun thefts from several homes in St. Joseph County.

Investigators say multiple firearms were stolen from three homes over the last several weeks. It’s not clear if the incidents are related, but five to seven guns were taken in each break-in.

The first theft happened between May 18 and June 1 at a home on Millers Mill Road in Constantine Township. The second happened between May 27-30 near the intersection of Hutchinson and Lowe roads in Park Township. The last incident happened between 2 and 4 p.m. May 30 on James Drive near Three Rivers.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.