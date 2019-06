NEWAYGO CO, Mich. — Authorities are looking for a Morley man for jumping parole and 4 other warrants. He has ties to both Muskegon and Newaygo County.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of 32 year-old Anthony “Tony” Thomas Schafer, please call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.