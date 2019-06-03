Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rockford baseball wins first district title since 2016

Posted 11:11 PM, June 3, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Northview and Rockford each scored two runs in the third inning of the district championship on Monday afternoon. The game would be tied until the bottom of the sixth inning when junior shortstop Owen Cairns came through with a RBI single to break the scoring at 3-2. The Rams would lead 4-2 going into the seventh inning when Luke McLean shut the door to give Rockford its first district championship in three years.

"I'm super proud of these guys," Rams head coach Matt Vriesenga said, "we have a couple of kids, Jack Richardson and Jake Engelkes who have been on the team since they were sophomores and we haven't won a district since then so to see this class win a district, it means the world to me."

"It's awesome," said Cairns who had the go-ahead RBI in the sixth, "I'm so proud of my team, I love my teammates and it's a great feeling. I'm going to embrace it and moving forward we'll keep running with it."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.