Security cameras catch bike thieves in the act at homes in Grand Rapids

Reports of stolen bikes have been popping up around West Michigan.

It's an issue like clockwork every summer, our as live with more on how many are seeing their bikes actually get stolen.

You’d think with how common home security cameras have become, it might deter some would-be thieves, but in the past week alone two of our viewers in different parts of Grand Rapids have caught people stealing bikes from their homes.

Videos like this are becoming more common a viewer posted doorbell cam footage on our FOX 17 Facebook.

It shows what appears to be two teens running up her front step, taking bikes ofd the porch and riding away, after posting the video she says the stolen bike was returned.

"It's more of a safety thing just to see what’s going on on your property," Grand Rapids resident Jose Beals, said.

Jose Beals has a similar story, two of his kids bikes were taken last weekend.

"I woke up Saturday morning and went out to do some things in the backyard and noticed two of our bikes were gone," Beals, explained.

That's when he checked his security cameras.

The footage he pulled clearly shows someone hopping the fence to his backyard, grabbing a bike and throwing it back over to his buddy.

"They peddled off a few minutes later we saw them come back did the same thing, got the second bike," Beals, added.

Beals is thankful for his cameras and says more people should invest in them, he hopes the thieves face some kind of punishment.

"I think its important that people follow through with that sort of thing yea you’re dealing with juveniles and things like that, but if there is no repercussions there’s no reason for them to change their behavior, so i think as a community we need to watch each others backs and take action," Beals, said.

Beals says he has filed a police report but he's hoping whoever took the bikes has a change of heart and just puts them back. He also says his family is investing in more cameras.