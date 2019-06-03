Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Spoiler alert, ‘Jeopardy!’ fans: Could Holzhauer lose?

Posted 11:57 AM, June 3, 2019, by

NEW YORK (AP) — Spoiler alert, “Jeopardy!” fans. James Holzhauer may not be invincible after all.

A one-minute video circulating online appears to show the 32-time champion of the game show losing for the first time. “Jeopardy!” officials did not immediately respond Monday to questions about its authenticity, and there was no indication in the clip about when Holzhauer’s apparent defeat would air.

Through Friday’s show, Holzhauer had earned $2.46 million and appeared poised to beat Ken Jennings’ all-time earnings record.

The sports gambler from Las Vegas has been racking up winnings at a never-before-seen pace on the popular game show hosted by Alex Trebek, nearly doubling the previous standard for single-day earnings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.