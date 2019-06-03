× Suspect in multi-county chase dies after arrest

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man died Sunday after leading police on a chase across Calhoun and Barry counties.

The chase started around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Raymond Road in Emmett Township, near Battle Creek. Officers were called to the scene for a reported medical issue.

When the officers approached the vehicle, he drove away and led officers on a chase.

Police pursued the man through Battle Creek and into Barry County near Hastings. Authorities say he began to have a medical issue shortly after he was taken into custody.

The man went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say several packages of methamphetamine were recovered and the man was believed to be under the influence during the incident.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine an official cause of death.