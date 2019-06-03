Walker Standale Summer Concert Series returns for sixth year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- If you are looking for free entertainment this summer, the free Walker Standale Summer Concert series is returning for its sixth year.

The event is open to people of all ages and will be held at Walker Community Park, 700 Cummings Avenue, on June 13, July 11, and August 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Families are invited to bring our their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a free evening of music on the lawn. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Hot Diggity, Sweet Dreams Ice Cream Truck and the Kent District Library Walker Branch.

Here is the lineup:

June 13: Brena

July 11: Great Scott

July 11th is also Walker Parks and Rec Night from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. for drop-in soccer and kick-ball, basketball, pickleball and tennis demonstrations, plus crafts with KDL Walker Branch, raffles, food and more.

August 8: Local Standale Band, Sounds Familiar

For more information, click here.