GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- With the 10-2 win over Spring Lake on Monday afternoon, the West Catholic baseball team notched its sixth straight district championship. The Falcons advance to face Portland in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at Ionia High School.
West Catholic baseball wins sixth consecutive district title
-
Fruitport Calvary Christian girls win sixth straight district championship
-
Wall hits, pitches Oakrdige past Whitehall in district opener
-
Schuelke’s one-hitter propels Byron Center over Hudsonville
-
Allendale takes game one of big OK Blue baseball series
-
Muskegon Heights advances to regionals after win over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins third straight district championship
-
West Catholic promotes Justin Michalowski to head football coach
-
East Grand Rapids beats Grand Rapids Catholic Central in regional semifinal
-
Rockford holds off Hudsonville to win regional championship
-
A new era of West Catholic football with head coach Justin Michalowski
-
-
Walker’s 32 point night leads Muskegon to district championship crown
-
From Zeeland Christian to baseball stardom, Berghorst and Mokma share the mound again
-
Keyser keys Grand Haven’s double OT district final win over Mona Shores