× West Michigan’s first rage room opens June 6

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — If you are looking for a safe place to blow off some steam, the first rage room opens in West Michigan Thursday, June 6.

Break Room Therapy, is located at 889 76th Street SW Unit 12 in Byron Center and is being called a safe place to lose control.

The center allows people to get out their stress, grief, frustration or aggravations in your life.

You can choose from a wide variety of items to break like printers, TVs, dishes, glasses, mugs, computer monitors and can use items like bats, crowbars and golf clubs to break stuff. Prices vary by time and the number of people.

You can also bring your own items if you would like but there are some limitations.

The owners say they are also always looking for donations of breakables- glass, TV’s, computers, monitors, etc. You can contact them at 616-583-9190 to make a donation.

For more information, click here.