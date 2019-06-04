× Boutique hotel approved for downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Downtown Rockford is getting a new hotel after plans to build a three-story boutique hotel were approved.

When finished, Hotel Rose will have 54 rooms, an indoor pool, fitness center, 170-seat banquet room and more. The building will sit right off Main Street in downtown Rockford.

Developers say they’re excited to get started on the project.

“There’s a real passion at Orion for a project like this … I’d say three-quarters of our employees, are from Rockford, have raised families here, have gone to Rockford public schools and are actively down in these spaces,” said Jason Wheeler, vice president of communication at Orion Real Estate Solutions. “You’ll see our employees at the restaurants and at the bars and at the shops, spending money in the retail sector.”

Construction is expected to begin this fall and be finished by spring or summer of 2021.