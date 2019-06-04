Excellence in Education – Educator of the Year 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - A Huron County teacher has won the 2019 Educator of the Year award and a $10,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery's Excellence in Education program.

The award winner, Stewart Kieliszewski, teaches Earth science, biology, mechatronics, and media for eighth through 12 graders at the Ubly Community Schools. He also coaches track.

Kieliszewski is known for working tirelessly to provide students with fun, hands-on learning experiences, such as two successful robotics programs and raising funds to buy a 3D printer for technology-related experiments.

