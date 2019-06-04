Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Excellence in Education – Educator of the Year 2019

Posted 3:59 PM, June 4, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. - A Huron County teacher has won the 2019 Educator of the Year award and a $10,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery's Excellence in Education program.

The award winner, Stewart Kieliszewski, teaches Earth science, biology, mechatronics, and media for eighth through 12 graders at the Ubly Community Schools. He also coaches track.

Kieliszewski is known for working tirelessly to provide students with fun, hands-on learning experiences, such as two successful robotics programs and raising funds to buy a 3D printer for technology-related experiments.

For all the past Excellence in Education honorees from the 2018-2019 school year, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.