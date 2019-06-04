Family mementos stolen from Egelston man’s gravesite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich.--A gravesite in West Michigan is missing some family mementos Tuesday night after it was allegedly stolen last week.

Some of the residents have told FOX17 that decorations and family mementos have been coming up missing from plots at Egelston Township cemetery for years. But resident, Kathy DeCormier says she never thought it would happen to her husband's gravesite, but she has a message for whoever is responsible.

DeCormier has regularly visited her husband, Glenn's, gravesite at Egelston township cemetery since he died four years ago.

Shes says she’s never had a problem, until now.

"I don't know what kind of person would do this come into a cemetery and take things that mean so much to people," says DeCormier.

It was Memorial Day weekend when she came to visit glenn's plot and found his gravesite disturbed and the family's wind chimes stolen.

"We always hung them at the lake house for 20 years and then a few years ago when he passed and that we hung them here so they could be with him and that was just part of our family," says DeCormier.

Egelston cemetery does have rules about what can be placed on a gravesite but DeCormier says she never received a notice from the township about it and the groundskeeper says he didn't touch the site, adding that things have been getting stolen off a number of gravesites lately.

The Township says they've heard the complaints and have considered a variety of options but that there isn't much that they can do.

"Unfortunately it happens I think it happens because it's a remote area. We have considered gates but then when do you go visit your loved one? We go home at 5 o'clock so if we lock the gates when we go home . People usually go after work or during supper to visit the graves and we don't want to disenfranchise anybody," says Joan Raap, Egelston Township Clerk"

DeCormier says she understands that unfortunate things like this happen but that she wants to warn others and hopefully encourage people to think before doing something like this.

"For someone to come in and do things like this, no matter what it is, it's disrespectful," says DeCormier"I just feel sad that someone would come to that point and do that. So I hope they think about it."

Now, although many of these incidents do go unreported the township tells me they are aware of the issue and again have considered getting security cameras and gates but they don't want to disrupt the privacy of those that are grieving. Instead they suggest leaving a memorial for your loved ones in your backyard so you won't have to worry about these type of concerns. You can always reach out the township for more questions.