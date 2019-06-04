Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Father charged with murder in crash that left 2 Grand Rapids kids dead

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man has been charged with second-degree murder following a March crash along Interstate 96 in mid-Michigan that left his two children dead.

The Ingham County sheriff’s office says witnesses saw 29-year-old Damerious Church of Romulus driving aggressively March 8 in Wheatfield Township. They say he was trying to pass other vehicles on the shoulder, when his vehicle left the freeway and hit a tree.

Officials have said his 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who were from Grand Rapids, died at the scene.

The Lansing State Journal reports Church was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, causing death. Court records Tuesday didn’t list a lawyer for him.

