Firefighter hospitalized after fire at Kent County retirement home

Posted 4:50 AM, June 4, 2019, by

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people including a firefighter and a resident at a Kent County retirement home were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a fire.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community, 2900  Thornhills Avenue SE in Cascade Township.

A firefighter and a resident were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

We’re told the fire started in a kitchen on the second floor of the building causing damaging to the room and smoke damage throughout the building.

People on the second and third floors were evacuated but will be allowed back inside.

No word on what started the fire.

 

 

