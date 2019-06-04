Firefighter to walk across state raising money for cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. -- A Michigan firefighter is preparing to walk more than 150 miles from the east side of the state all the way to Grand Rapids, and its all for a good cause.

Joe Warne, of Macomb Township, has been a firefighter now for the last 10 years. Just last year he was named Firefighter of the Year in Macomb Township.

The husband and father of four says so many of his fellow firefighters are being diagnosed with cancer and he wanted to do something about it.

Warne started the non-profit Neighbors United to be able to help his brothers and sisters with medical bills in addition to others in need in his community.

"We help kids with cancer, we help women that survived domestic violence, we help homeless and this year cancer became the number one killer of fire fighters," Warne said.

He plans to take off from Macomb County Wednesday and make it to Grand Rapids in just three days, wearing his full gear.

"It's time to start helping those I work with on a daily basis and put their lives on the line and I've always kind of wanted to do something like this, " he said.

Last year Joe raised $30,000 for people in need and hopes to beat that number this year. You can learn more about helping by clicking here.