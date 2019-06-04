Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Lowell vet gets jail for practicing on suspended license

Posted 4:35 PM, June 4, 2019

Bruce Langlois' mobile clinic

BAD AXE, Mich. — A veterinarian who once practiced in Lowell has been sentenced to jail for practicing without a license in Huron County.

Bruce Langlois was facing three felony counts of unauthorized practice of veterinary medicine for continuing to practice after his license was revoked. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

Langlois is also barred from practicing veterinarian medicine and can’t have contact with animals that aren’t his own pets.

His license was revoked in November 2015 after he continued to practice on a suspended license.

Langlois owned and ran the Animal Hospital of Lowell and Spray Neuter Express, a mobile clinic that traveled around the state spaying and neutering animals at a low cost. The license suspension came after the state said he failed to keep adequate medical records.

