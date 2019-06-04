Girl killed, father injured after being hit by truck while walking their dog

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl is dead and her father suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a truck while walking their dog Monday night.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. on Webster Road, west of 72nd Avenue in Oceana County, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say that Kaitlynn Scott and her father, Eric, were walking on the shoulder of the road when they were hit by a farm truck driven by 57-year-old Rothbury man. Kaitlynn was pronounced dead at the scene. Eric was taken to Mercy Health Hackley in Muskegon by ambulance.

Police say that Webster Road was closed for approximately five hours for the investigation. They say alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash should call Michigan State Police in Hart at 231-873-2171.