Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids Police Chief search down to final three

Posted 9:01 AM, June 4, 2019, by

Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski (l), retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto (c) and Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne (r). Image from City of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The search for Grand Rapids’ next police chief is down to three final candidates.

City Manager Mark Washington announced that two of three finalists are from Michigan, including one current Grand Rapids officer.

The three finalists are Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski, retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto and current Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne.

Yankowski has been chief in Lansing since 2013 and has been with the department for 25 years.  Scirotto was with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for 23 years and was the department’s youngest assistant chief.  Payne has been with the Grand Rapids Police Department for 33 years and has been the deputy chief of operations.  To read more about each finalist, click here.

The three finalists will participate in a public forum on Thursday, June 13 at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School at 1205 Grandville Ave. SW from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Attendees can ask questions in person or via the City’s Facebook livestream. You can also submit questions ahead of time at this link or through social media using the hashtag #grchiefsearch.

The city manager will meet with each finalist for closed interviews on June 14. A final decision is expected to be made by the end of June.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.