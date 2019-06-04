× Grand Rapids Police Chief search down to final three

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The search for Grand Rapids’ next police chief is down to three final candidates.

City Manager Mark Washington announced that two of three finalists are from Michigan, including one current Grand Rapids officer.

The three finalists are Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski, retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto and current Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne.

Yankowski has been chief in Lansing since 2013 and has been with the department for 25 years. Scirotto was with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for 23 years and was the department’s youngest assistant chief. Payne has been with the Grand Rapids Police Department for 33 years and has been the deputy chief of operations. To read more about each finalist, click here.

The three finalists will participate in a public forum on Thursday, June 13 at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School at 1205 Grandville Ave. SW from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Attendees can ask questions in person or via the City’s Facebook livestream. You can also submit questions ahead of time at this link or through social media using the hashtag #grchiefsearch.

The city manager will meet with each finalist for closed interviews on June 14. A final decision is expected to be made by the end of June.