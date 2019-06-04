Hidden dangers at parks during the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Summer is the perfect time to be outside and there's no better place to be than the park. But the jungle gyms and slides can cause some serious injuries in the heat of the sun.

An average 90 degree summer day can raise the temperature of playground equipment to about 140 degrees, a temperature that -according to the American Burn Association- can result in a third degree burn after just five seconds of contact with skin.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends all parents and guardians test all playground equipment with the back of their hands, dress children in longs pants and closed shoes, and watch them for signs of burns or over heating.

We were joined by Jennifer Hoekstra, Injury Prevention Specialist at Helen Devos Children's Hospital to tell us tips to stay safe on the playground.