Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Hidden dangers at parks during the summer

Posted 7:11 AM, June 4, 2019, by
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Summer is the perfect time to be outside and there's no better place to be than the park. But the jungle gyms and slides can cause some serious injuries in the heat of the sun.

An average 90 degree summer day can raise the temperature of playground equipment to about 140 degrees,  a temperature that -according to the American Burn Association- can result in a third degree burn after just five seconds of contact with skin.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends all parents and guardians test all playground equipment with the back of their hands, dress children in longs pants and closed shoes, and watch them for signs of burns or over heating.

We were joined by Jennifer Hoekstra, Injury Prevention Specialist at Helen Devos Children's Hospital to tell us tips to stay safe on the playground.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.