Jenison Jr. High and High School placed on ‘soft’ lockdown for short time

JENISON, Mich. – Jenison High School and Junior High School were on a “soft lockdown” for a short time Tuesday afternoon.

School officials told parents that the schools were on a “shelter in place” situation for about 15 minutes because of disorderly conduct by a student. Students were kept in their classrooms and teaching continued. A photo sent from the scene shows what appears to be one person being taken into custody.

Officials say in the letter to parents that there was not an immediate threat and they “acted with an abundance of caution”.

They say that the situation has been resolved and normal school activities have resumed.