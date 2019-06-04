Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kzoo church employee on leave amid rape investigation

A June 4, 2019 photo of Stones Church in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A staff member at a Kalamazoo church is on leave after a mother accused the employee of raping her child.

In a Facebook video, Stones Church Pastor Joel Brooks said a girl told her mother she was raped on Thursday. The mother reported the incident to the church Friday and the employee was placed on leave that day, he said.

“We immediately called the staff member in and — we called our lawyer first. We called the stuff member in and we immediately suspended him, right on the spot,” Brooks said in the video. “Two of our pastors walked him out to his car. And we let him know until further investigation, until we have more light on this, he was not to come to either one of our campuses.”

Kalamazoo police said they are investigating the allegation but couldn’t provide further details.

In that video, Brooks also said the family of the child agreed it would be best if they didn’t attend services in the meantime, but they showed up and “caused a disturbance” during Sunday’s service.

FOX 17 asked the church for an official comment on the investigation but hasn’t heard back.

In the video, Brooks said they would fully cooperate with the investigation and be as transparent as possible with the congregation.

