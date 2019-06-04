× Man dies after shooting on Grand Rapids’ SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Temple Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE Tuesday night.

Officers were called about a man down in a yard and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Temple Street SE. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police believe the suspects left the scene before they could arrive and no one is in custody in connection to the man’s shooting death.

If you know anything, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 / http://www.silentobserver.org.