LANSING, Mich. – The largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2019 could be won Tuesday night.

The multi-state lottery drawing tonight will be for $475 million, or about $307 million if the winner takes the cash option. In January, one person in New York won a $437 million jackpot.

The last Michigan player to win Mega Millions was Kevin Blake of Waterford. He split a $42 million jackpot with a winner from Rhode Island.

Tickets are $2 and are on sale until 10:45 p.m.