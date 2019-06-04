Men, learn how to make health a priority at Holland Hospital’s “Hooked On Health” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for men to make their health a priority! Men can meet up for good food, craft beer, and health news at Holland Hospital's upcoming men's health event, Hooked On Health.

Doctors from Holland Hospital will discuss the latest in fitness, sleep and recommended screenings and maintenance, as well as what men need to know about hormones and health.

Holland Hospital's men’s health experts will help create a “Man Plan” to get healthy and stay that way. The interactive night out also features engagement stations, freebies, and chances to win great prize packages.

The event will take place on June 6 at Holland Fish and Game Club from 5:30 to 8 p.m., located at 10840 Chicago Drive in Zeeland.

Hooked On Health is free and open to the public, but they must register at hollandhospital.org.