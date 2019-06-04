Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 4

1. Dozens of people are set to take part in a donut eating contest today. This is the second year for the event put on each year by the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo.

12 contestants will compete to determine who can eat the most Sweetwater’s Donuts in 10 minutes. It starts at noon at the Sweetwater’s on Stadium Drive.

Proceeds of the event benefit the 1,000 area kids who will take part in tutoring and other programming throughout the year.

2. The 127-year-old building located at 50 Monroe in Grand Rapids was unveiled as the new AC Hotel by Marriott during a special ceremony on Monday.

Crews worked to restore the building over the last two years.

The hotel features 130 rooms, and two suites on the top floor, as well as a library and 24-hour fitness center. It pays tribute to West Michigan by featuring drinks from local breweries and distilleries and furniture made by Herman Miller.

3. Amongst the animal fur and snakeskin will be lots of sparkles at John Ball Zoo because this Saturday is Princess Day.

Guests will be able to visit with royalty like Cinderella and other princesses. Kids can get their hair and makeup done, plus tiaras and other items will be for sale.

Princess Day takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the zoo is open until 6.

The special event is included in admission.

4. Apple drastically changed the music industry with iTunes. Now, it’s doing it again by getting rid of it.

The company says it’s phasing out the app in favor of three desktop apps: Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts.

The announcement came yesterday at the company’s worldwide developer conference in San Jose, California.

iTunes launched in 2001. There’s no word yet on when the app will disappear.

5. No more fights over toilet paper running out. Charmin has come out with a new, extra-long-lasting roll of toilet paper. It’s called the Forever Roll.

Despite the name, of course, it doesn’t go on forever, but according to Charmin, it lasts a pretty long time.

The company says the forever roll will last anywhere between one to three months. They’re even offering free shipping and a stainless steel roll as a starter kit.

The product comes in two sizes: a multi-user roll which is 12 inches in diameter, and a single-user roll, which is only 8.5 inches.