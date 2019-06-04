Muskegon Co. public safety hosting free fishing derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. -- We are just a few weeks away from the annual Public Safety Youth Fishing Derby in Muskegon County.

The derby is planned for Thursday, June 13 at Fisherman's Landing, 501 E Western Ave, in Muskegon. It's open to kids between the ages of 8 and 12 years old with rods and reels being offered to kids who don't have them.

There will be awards for largest fish in each age group as well as door prize drawings and a hot dog roast.

The event is put on the Muskegon, Muskegon Township & N. Muskegon police and fire departments.

You can sign up at one of the Muskegon police or fire departments.