Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon Co. public safety hosting free fishing derby

Posted 7:26 AM, June 4, 2019, by

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. -- We are just a few weeks away from the annual Public Safety Youth Fishing Derby in Muskegon County.

The derby is planned for Thursday, June 13 at Fisherman's Landing, 501 E Western Ave, in Muskegon. It's open to kids between the ages of 8 and 12 years old with rods and reels being offered to kids who don't have them.

There will be awards for largest fish in each age group as well as door prize drawings and a hot dog roast.

The event is put on the Muskegon, Muskegon Township & N. Muskegon police and fire departments.

You can sign up at one of the Muskegon police or fire departments.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.