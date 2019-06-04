Rodriguez siblings lead Rockford lacrosse teams to state semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Rockford lacrosse teams, both the boys and girls, have a really good player with the last name Rodriguez.

Katie for the girls and Ian for the boys. The siblings grew up playing the game together.

"In the backyard all the time" Ian said about playing lacrosse with Katie. "It used to be more often before school got busy but we used to spend a lot of time in the backyard throwing the ball around."

"We have two goals setup in the backyard" Katie said. "So we will play games together."

Not surprising, each has rubbed off on the other.

"Katie is very aggressive" Ian said. "When I watch her play I do see a lot of myself in her just because she hung around boys lacrosse for so long before she could get going in girls so I think a lot of the boys game transferred into the way she plays."

"I see him a lot of the time he likes to take control up top and he has really good vision of the field" Katie said. "I feel like he will dodge sometimes but he also knows when to give the pass to the open player."

The two are competitive, Katie won a state championship last season a freshman so she has one up on her older brother.

"Lately there has been a lot of competition just because what six or seven state championships, going to be seven?" Ian said when referring to Rams dominance in girls lacrosse. "Zero on our half but we are aiming for that and we butt heads sometimes and give each other crap....It is all lighthearted."

"We like to joke around" Katie added.

Katie is hoping Ian can get a state championship this season.

"Oh my goodness it would mean everything" Katie said. "Then I get to watch him play again because on Wednesday our games are scheduled at really similar times if they lose I won't get to see his last game but if they can keep going then I get to see him win so I'd love that."

Ian knows his sister has a bright future the next two years at Rockford.

"Oh my gosh if you can keep on with the Rockford girls lacrosse tradition you've got three more state championships for you guys" Ian said. "Just you as a player you've got so much potential because you are only a sophomore and you are kicking butt out there already she's got a lot of bright stuff coming."

Wednesday the Rockford boys play Brother Rice at Lansing Catholic at 6 p.m. while the girls play Birmingham Unified at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Ledge.