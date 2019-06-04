Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Snyder speaks out about search warrants in Flint probe

FLINT, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks to the media regarding the status of the Flint water crisis on January 27, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. A federal state of emergency has been declared in Flint related to the city's water becoming contaminated. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Gov. Rick Snyder says news coverage about search warrants being used to get his state-issued cellphone and computer from government storage in the Flint water investigation is “very sloppy and misleading.”

Snyder tweeted Tuesday he gave his phone and other devices to the attorney general’s office before leaving office, and he cannot say why the office executed a warrant on itself.

His lawyer, Brian Lennon, issued a lengthy statement. He says he reached out several times to Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud offering to explain the history of document production and agreements with ex-special prosecutor Todd Flood, but received no response.

Lennon says Snyder’s attorneys have cooperated with the probe.

The attorney general’s office says warrants are being executed in the “pursuit of justice for the people of Flint.”

