Southwest summer sale underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Even though the weather here is getting better, Southwest Airlines is making it easier to get away.

The company’s annual summer getaway sale is underway and while deals out of Detroit are better, there are some good ones from Grand Rapids.

You can fly one-way to Chicago’s Midway Airport for $49 during the current sale.  One-way flights to New York and Washington, D.C. are between $130 and $140.

Available deals from Detroit include one-way flights to Baltimore/Washington for $49, Nashville or St. Louis for $79 and Denver for $99.

