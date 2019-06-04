× Spring Lake building burns

SPRING LAKE, Mich. – Crews are fighting a fire in old building in downtown Spring Lake.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Braak’s Bakery Building on M-104, Savidge Street. Savidge Street is closed between Jackson and Buchanan.

Live Facebook video from the Grand Haven Tribune showed smoke pouring from the building with occasional small explosions.

The building was unoccupied and was in the process of being torn down.

