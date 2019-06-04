Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Spring Lake building burns

Posted 2:14 PM, June 4, 2019, by

Photo from Grand Haven Tribune - Becky Vargo

SPRING LAKE, Mich. – Crews are fighting a fire in old building in downtown Spring Lake.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Braak’s Bakery Building on M-104, Savidge Street.  Savidge Street is closed between Jackson and Buchanan.

Live Facebook video from the Grand Haven Tribune showed smoke pouring from the building with occasional small explosions.

The building was unoccupied and was in the process of being torn down.

We’ll have more from the scene on later editions of FOX 17 News.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.