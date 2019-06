× Suspects sought in Kzoo Co. armed robbery

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Croyden Avenue west of N Drake Road in Oshtemo Township, near Kalamazoo.

The victim was approached by two men wearing dark clothing and robbed at gunpoint. The suspects then took off in a dark car going east on Croyden Avenue.

Nobody was injured in the incident.