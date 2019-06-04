× Teen arrested after Kalamazoo break-in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen was arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a building and running away from police in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Terrace and Alexander Street in Kalamazoo.

Police were called to the home after a witness reported seeing someone checking doors and windows and eventually entering through a window. When police arrived, the suspect slipped out of the building and ran away.

A K-9 unit tracked the teen more than seven blocks to Phelps Avenue, where officers arrested a 14-year-old Kalamazoo resident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.