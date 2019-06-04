Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Transform your kitchen with counters & cabinets at Granite Transformations

Posted 11:05 AM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, June 4, 2019

The kitchen is the one place that's the central hub of the house, so it's important for that space to look it's best. But if you're putting off changes because of cost or lingering construction crews, Granite Transformations will

They'll be in and out in about a day, plus beyond the kitchen, they can even tackle the bathroom countertop and backsplash needs too! Their selection is remarkable, so they can mix and match to fit your style.

Leigh Ann went to their location in Grandville to learn more about their selection of counters and cabinets, and the great savings people can find.

Granite Transformations is located at 4275 White Streets SouthWest.

Learn more at granitetransformations.com or call (616)-600-0980.

