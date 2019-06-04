Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Whitmer OKs e-cigarette ban for minors, says bill is important step

Posted 5:03 PM, June 4, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 13: Electronic cigarettes are offered for sale at the Smoke Depot on September 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a ban to prohibit minors from using electronic cigarettes, but says the legislation should also have classified the devices as tobacco products.

The federal government already prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. But Michigan is among just two states without its own restrictions.

Whitmer said the bill enacted Tuesday is an important step in protecting public health, but she signed it with “significant reservations” due to concerns about creating new categories that could be used to exempt e-cigarettes from evidence-based tobacco regulation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.