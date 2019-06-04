Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman apparently kills daughter, self at Michigan apartment

Posted 11:33 AM, June 4, 2019

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman apparently killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself at an apartment in southeastern Michigan.

Police in Brighton say they went to the apartment around midday Monday for a welfare check after the woman’s former boyfriend reported they didn’t show up for a custody exchange. Officers went into the apartment and Deputy Chief Craig Flood said in a news release that they found “a very tragic scene.”

Names and additional details weren’t immediately released. The deaths in Brighton, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, are under investigation.

