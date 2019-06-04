Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman sent spinning during airlift in Phoenix

Posted 11:22 PM, June 4, 2019, by

PHOENIX — A woman was sent spinning in the air Tuesday while being airlifted after getting hurt during a hike at Piestewa Peak.

The 74-year-old woman was being airlifted to be treated when she started spinning. The Phoenix Pilot Air Support chief said a line attached to the basket carrying her is supposed to keep it from spinning, but it failed in this case.

"We do hundreds of hoist rescues and training away from the public eye, and I can tell you it's something that occurs infrequently," Chief Paul Apolinar said. "It's not something that occurs very often."

The Phoenix fire captain said the woman received medications to treat dizziness and nausea from the spinning, but wasn't harmed otherwise.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.