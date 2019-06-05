Byron Center’s Zach Frasher shuts out Caledonia as the Bulldogs advance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich -- Byron Center has been led by junior pitching all season long and Wednesday evening was no different as Zach Frasher went the distance, allowing just three hits against Caledonia in a 2-0 win.

"Another great game from our guys," head coach Pat MacKenzie said, "I'm very happy with Zach, we have a lot of good pitchers on our team so he probably gets a little bit overlooked and doesn't get the credit he deserves. He's technically our number three but really he pitches like a one or two, we're really blessed to have him and moving on is always a good feeling."

The Bulldogs to face Rockford at Hudsonville High School on Saturday.