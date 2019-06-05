Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Byron Center’s Zach Frasher shuts out Caledonia as the Bulldogs advance

Posted 11:03 PM, June 5, 2019, by

JENISON, Mich -- Byron Center has been led by junior pitching all season long and Wednesday evening was no different as Zach Frasher went the distance, allowing just three hits against Caledonia in a 2-0 win.

"Another great game from our guys," head coach Pat MacKenzie said, "I'm very happy with Zach, we have a lot of good pitchers on our team so he probably gets a little bit overlooked and doesn't get the credit he deserves. He's technically our number three but really he pitches like a one or two, we're really blessed to have him and moving on is always a good feeling."

The Bulldogs to face Rockford at Hudsonville High School on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.