Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Delta Dental gives back to communities they serve

Posted 11:05 AM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, June 5, 2019

Delta Dental is America's largest and most trusted dental benefits carrier, covering more Americans than any other dental benefits provider. But beyond that, they are also one of the biggest supporters of other non-profits through their philanthropic work.

Corporate Citizenship Specialist Carmen Argersinger talks about the ways Delta Dental gives back to the communities they serve through donations, volunteer work, and more.

For more information on how Delta Dental is impacting the community, visit deltadentalmi.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.