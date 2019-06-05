Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Enjoy an art-filled weekend at Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair

It's Michigan's first outdoor arts fair starting out with one day of art being displayed on a clothesline. Now in its 68th year, the 2019 Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair will be a two-day celebration this weekend at Bronson Park.

The event will feature 186 artists from all across the country showing off art such as painting, photography, printmaking, wood and leather, fiber, glass, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

New this year, local artist Bonus Saves (Patrick Hershberger), will create a canned-food model of the original Kalamazoo Art Center on the Rotary Stage, using 3,000 cans, in collaboration to benefit Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair is taking place June 7-8.

For a full schedule of events, visit kiarts.org.

