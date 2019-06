Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- For many of us, making cookies is fun but eating the raw cookie dough is the best part. But there are health concerns with raw cookie dough.

Now, a West Michigan business has safe to eat edible cookie dough and they have opened up.

Dough Life, opened Saturday at Rivertown Crossings Mall, 3700 RiverTown Parkway in Grandville.

Our Alyssa Hearin shows us the different flavors you can choose from.