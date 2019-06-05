Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Grand Rapids teacher pleads guilty to enticing teen online

Posted 1:33 PM, June 5, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A former Grand Rapids school teacher has pleaded guilty to Coercion and Enticement of a Minor and could spend at least ten years in prison.

Philip Paauwe  entered the plea in federal court on Tuesday. The agreement states that Paauwe admits to trying to persuade a Florida girl who was under 18 years old to “produce and send him sexually explicit photographs” in September 2017. He continued contacting the girl online until January 4, 2019 using his iPhone 7.

Paauwe was caught after messaging an undercover officer he thought was the mother of a 13-year-old girl, asking for permission to engage in sexual acts with the teen.

Paauwe was fired from the Grand Rapids Public Schools. He had been a special education teacher at the Kent Education Center – Oakleigh for less than a year.

Paauwe could be sentenced from anywhere between ten years and life in prison.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.