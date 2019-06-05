Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Help break a world record, eat desserts, and more at Love Ludington Weekend

Need an excuse to head to Ludington? How about being part of a world record by eating nothing but desserts? If this sounds like the ideal weekend getaway, head up to Ludington for Love Ludington weekend.

Jennifer and Barry Neal, owners of House of Flavors, give away all the tasty details of the event.

The signature event for the weekend is Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m. with the Guinness World Record attempt for the Largest Dessert Party The current record was set in Vadodara in western India October 2016 with 1,445 people.

This is Ludington’s fourth consecutive world record event as part of our Love Ludington weekend.

The event is free and family-friendly, but are encouraged to RSVP at Eventbrite so planners can determine numbers. Participants should arrive between 2 and 3 p.m. at Rotary Park to register in person, with the event starting at 4 p.m.

The world record attempt is one of a variety of events that weekend in Ludington. Others include the 39th Annual Ludington Lakestride, the S.S. Badger Rockin' 50's Shoreline Cruise, West Shore Pride Fest Sunday, and the Love Ludington B&B Home Tour.

Love Ludington Weekend takes place on June 8-9.

For the complete event schedule, visit pureludington.com/love.

