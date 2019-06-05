High lake levels could make your summer beach walk illegal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Each Great Lake this past either hit a new record high or came within inches of a record, effectively shrinking beaches to just a few feet. In some cases, some have been washed away completely.

With the warm weather here to stay now for a few months, you may choose to venture out for a walk or jog along the shore. However, the higher water could lead you into trespassing on private property if you are not careful.

If you are on a public beach, you are free to roam wherever you'd like. If you venture off away from public property, you are required to stay in the legal area set by the state. A legal area will always be available on any Great Lake beach, but distinguishing it is not always easy.

Jim Olson, president and legal counsel of FLOW (For Love Of Water), says the legal area is the wet zone that is a result of the waves crashing on the shore. If the water was very low, there would be some space to walk in the dry sand. The opposite is the case this summer, so you will have to keep your feet wet.

Where you could get into some legal trouble is if you venture out of the wet zone onto private property. If the beach is small enough to take you onto someones deck or stairs, you must find an alternate route, or turn back.

If you are ever in doubt while walking along the shore of the one of the Great Lakes in any of the eight states, best advice is just to keep your feet wet at all times. You can visit FLOW's website for more information on your legal right to walk along the beaches in Michigan.