Holland Christian’s Chris Mokma drafted by the Miami Marlins

HOLLAND, Mich — Chris Mokma will have a choice to make after being selected in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. The Holland Christian senior is committed to play baseball at Michigan State but could forego that to sign with the Marlins. The six-foot-four-inch right-handed pitcher has been up to 94 MPH with his fastball this season and also features an impressive breaking ball.

Mokma will be on the mound for tonight’s regional semifinal game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.